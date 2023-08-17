There were 42% fewer properties sold in Jersey in the last three months than in the same period in 2022, a report says.

Statistics Jersey's house price report, external comes after a Bank of England base rate rise making it harder to get mortgages.

The government said the reduction would have reached 62% were it not for the number of new-build homes being finished in the second quarter of 2023.

Developments being sold off-plan before the base rate affected the market also kept the average price higher.