A ring worn by one of America's biggest stars has sold at auction for more than £68,000.

The gold ring with a brownish-yellow 10.75ct diamond was worn by Sammy Davis Jr at various moments throughout his career, including in 1973 at the White House when then president Richard Nixon hosted the star.

Bidding started at £35,000 at Fellows auctioneers in Birmingham on Thursday and the jewellery was sold along with a collection of photos of the entertainer.

The UK-based vendor originally bought the ring from an auction in the US in 2021, Fellows said.