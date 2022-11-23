The movement of poultry and poultry products within and through the zones is only permitted under licence from DAFM.

The licence conditions are in place to help mitigate the risk of further spread.

Poultry keepers with flocks located within the restriction zones are legally obliged to comply with zone requirements.

The department said "stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease".

Poultry flock owners have been told to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Regional Veterinary Office.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is very low.

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep their dog on a leash in areas with sick or dead wild birds.

The DAFM added that "there is no evidence of risk associated with consumption of poultry meat, poultry meat products or eggs".