More bird flu confirmed in County Monaghan
At a glance
Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said there would be a "slight extension" to restriction zones
A case was confirmed at another flock in Monaghan earlier this month
Since October 2021, millions of birds across the UK and Europe have been culled to prevent the spread of the disease
Disease control restrictions were previously put in place in part of County Fermanagh
Bird flu has been confirmed in a second turkey flock in County Monaghan.
This follows a separate detection at a commercial flock earlier this month.
Confirming the news on Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said there would be a "slight extension" to restriction zones as a result.
Previously, disease control restrictions were put in place in part of County Fermanagh.
The movement of poultry and poultry products within and through the zones is only permitted under licence from DAFM.
The licence conditions are in place to help mitigate the risk of further spread.
Poultry keepers with flocks located within the restriction zones are legally obliged to comply with zone requirements.
The department said "stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease".
Poultry flock owners have been told to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Regional Veterinary Office.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is very low.
However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep their dog on a leash in areas with sick or dead wild birds.
The DAFM added that "there is no evidence of risk associated with consumption of poultry meat, poultry meat products or eggs".