Fatal taser victim, 29, allegedly assaulted officer
- Published
A 29-year-old man who died after being Tasered by police had allegedly assaulted an officer, investigators said.
Sali Byberi died at an address in Clockhouse Way, Braintree, at about 13:15 GMT on Monday 21 November.
Essex Police said it notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which has launched an investigation.
It said it had obtained body-worn camera footage.
'Multiple times'
The IOPC said two officers were called to a disturbance in the road at about 11:30 GMT.
The watchdog said that Mr Byberi "allegedly assaulted an officer" while the police were attempting to speak to people involved in the disturbance.
Investigators said a single Taser was discharged "multiple times" at Mr Byberi when he resisted arrest on suspicion of assault.
They said he "became unwell" and officers remained with him until paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
The IOPC said it took over forensic work after being notified by the force, and it "secured" the Taser for analysis.
An investigation continues.
According to Home Office figures, external, Tasers were used 34,429 times in 2020/21, up from 32,058 times the year before.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external