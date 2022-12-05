The makers of Star Wars series Andor have described filming in Scotland as a highlight of the show's on-location shooting.

S﻿cenes for episode six, The Eye, were filmed in and around the Cruachan hydro-electric scheme near Dalmally in Argyll.

P﻿roduction designer Luke Hull said the renewable energy site, with its dam and underground power station, had given the makers of the Disney series the look they had been aspiring to capture.

H﻿e added: “If you look at the dam, it looks like Darth Vader’s mask."

Cruachan was opened in 1965 and involves a 316m (1,037ft), 46m (15ft) long dam.

I﻿ts power station is housed within a huge cavern dug out inside the mountain Ben Cruachan and gives the hydro-electric scheme its nickname, "Hollow Mountain".