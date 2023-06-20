Traffic wardens to wear body-worn cameras
Traffic wardens in Brighton and Hove are to be issued with body-worn cameras.
The decision was made due to wardens being targetted with “unacceptable levels of verbal abuse and violence”, Brighton & Hove City Council said.
The cameras will aim to capture video and audio evidence to support prosecutions against anyone who is violent or abusive towards them.
Civil Enforcement Officers (CEOs), known more commonly as traffic wardens, will begin wearing the cameras from 3 July.
The devices will be mounted on the chest of the traffic warden, and will only begin recording if the worker feels they are in a situation where it will help with their safety.
The traffic warden will also announce that the recording has started, the council said.
Trevor Muten, chairman of the council’s transport and sustainability committee, said: “The safety of our staff is extremely important.
“They deserve the respect any of us would expect when doing our jobs.
“Violence and abuse towards our CEOs won’t be tolerated and any evidence captured which shows this will be passed onto the police.”
