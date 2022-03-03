One of Inverness' most historic buildings - and a popular site with Outlander fans - is to close.

Old High Church is a landmark on the banks of the River Ness.

Fans of the Outlander series, which is largely set in 18th Century Scotland, have an interest in the church due to its long history and a connection to 1746's Battle of Culloden.

It is to be formally closed as a place of worship in a special service on Friday.

The Church of Scotland property is to eventually be sold.