A man in his 70s has died after the car he was driving left the road and collided with a tree.

The crash happened on the A1067 Norwich Road at Guist at about 14:20 BST on 21 September.

Norfolk Constabulary said the man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a life threatening condition and has since died from his injuries.

The force wants anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw how the Audi A3 Sport was being driven prior to the crash, to contact them.