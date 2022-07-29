A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash on a Derbyshire roundabout.

The police were called to the collision on the Watchorn roundabout, Alfreton at about 12:30 BST on Saturday.

They arrived to find a blue Audi and grey Kawasaki motorbike had collided.

A man in his 60s, who was riding the motorbike, was left with significant, serious injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment, police said.