E﻿xtra patrols are being planned at a showpiece play park in the Borders after repeated vandal attacks.

T﻿he site at Victoria Park in Peebles opened last year following a £300,000 investment by the local authority.

H﻿owever, it has seen a spate of incidents over a number of months including graffiti being sprayed, equipment broken and persistent littering.

The Scottish Borders Community Action Teams will now carry out additional visits to try to address the issue.

J﻿ulie Pirone, executive member for community and culture with Scottish Borders Council, said the facility was "well loved by the children and families who use it".