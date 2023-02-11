Two men have died and another is in a critical condition, after a car entered the River Corrib in Galway.

Gardaí (Irish police) said they received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier, near Galway city, on Saturday at about 02:40 local time.

The men were removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway, they added.

Two of the men have since died. The third man is described as being in a critical condition.

The scene at Menlo Pier has been preserved for examination and forensic collision investigators have been requested, gardaí added.