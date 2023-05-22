A police and crime commissioner has asked for a sentence given to a 15-year-old for stabbing a boy to be reviewed.

The boy, also 15, was given a one year community order and the victim awarded £500 in compensation, following the incident in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire last year.

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, has written to the attorney general to say the sentence was unduly lenient.

"In this case I strongly feel that the boy who was subject to this vicious attack has been let down," he said.