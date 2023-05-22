PCC wants sentence of teen who stabbed boy reviewed
At a glance
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley wants the sentence for a 15-year-old who stabbed a boy to be reviewed
Matthew Barber thinks the sentence was too lenient
The boy was given a one year community order for the incident in High Wycombe
The attorney general will decide whether to refer the case the Court of Appeal or not
- Published
A police and crime commissioner has asked for a sentence given to a 15-year-old for stabbing a boy to be reviewed.
The boy, also 15, was given a one year community order and the victim awarded £500 in compensation, following the incident in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire last year.
Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, has written to the attorney general to say the sentence was unduly lenient.
"In this case I strongly feel that the boy who was subject to this vicious attack has been let down," he said.
Mr Barber has asked Attorney General Victoria Prentis to refer the case to the Court of Appeal.
Thames Valley Police said, external the boy, who cannot be named because of his age, from South Tyneside, pleaded guilty to one count each of wounding with intent and being in possession of a bladed article at South Tyneside Youth Court earlier this month.
It related to an incident on 29 October 2022 in Terriers End, High Wycombe, the force said.
Mr Barber said: "This was a shocking attack that has consequences that will be felt for many years."
The Conservative said the "appeal process exists to allow errors to be corrected".
"Cases such as this not only let down victims in individual cases but risk calling into question the effectiveness of our criminal justice system more widely," he added.
The attorney Ggeneral has until 8 June to make a decision.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830