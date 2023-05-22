The family of a child with special needs is to receive £3,900 from a council for failures involving his education.

Surrey County Council failed to provide the boy with suitable full-time education, causing him to miss valuable learning time, a government watchdog said.

His mother had to cut hours at work to care for her son who could not attend school over mental health concerns.

The council have apologised and said they take the findings of the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman "very seriously".