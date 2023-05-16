£12m available to make homes more energy efficient
At a glance
Surrey County Council has set aside over £12m to help residents heat their homes
Residents living in homes not heated by gas could claim up to £38,000
One councillor said the funding was a "great opportunity" to reduce both energy bills and the carbon footprint
- Published
More than £12m of funding has been allocated for Surrey residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
Lower income residents living in properties not heated by gas could receive grants of up to £38,000 to spend on measures including improving insulation, installing solar panels or air source heat pumps.
Many households were facing a "challenging time" and struggling during the cost of living crisis, said Marisa Heath, Surrey county council cabinet member for environment.
"It’s so important we reach out and help those who need us the most," she added.
Ms Heath said the funding was a "great opportunity" to reduce both energy bills and the carbon footprint.
Lord Callanan, minister for energy efficiency and green finance, said the investment will help thousands of households heat their homes for less and could save hundreds on energy bills.
Eligible properties must have an EPC rating of D to G, the main form of heating must not be mains gas and applicants will need to meet a financial eligibility criteria.
Limited funding will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, and people can check if they are eligible by contacting Action Surrey.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.