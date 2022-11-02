Group leader in development management Paul Staniforth said the town centre location of the proposed development made it appropriate for a "car-free scheme".

"Given that there are numerous opportunities for parking within the centre of Staveley and more importantly, because it is in the centre of Staveley there are other modes of transport," he said.

"You wouldn't necessarily need to have a vehicle to live in this location."

However, resident Sarah Kench said she had worked in social housing for 25 years and in her experience, families preferred houses with parking and outdoor space.

She said: "I do not agree that people don’t need cars – these people will come and live here but where are they going to work?"

Councillor Paul Mann echoed her concerns, while councillor Ray Catt said: "At the end of the day, you're building flats with no parking spaces and then making the comments that there's other forms of transport, which are really non-existent, we know that."

T﻿he Local Democracy Reporting Service said the plans were rejected on the basis that it was an over-development of the site and the inability to park there would create parking problems, leading to highway safety issues.