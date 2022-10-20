Robber who punched teen and stole bracelet jailed
- Published
A robber who attacked a 15-year-old boy before stealing his £500 bracelet has been sent to a young offenders institution.
Police said Curtis Hodgkinson pushed the boy to the ground and punched him in the face three times in Warren Avenue, Stapleford, on 10 June.
He then fled the scene with the boy's 18-carat gold bracelet, which was a recent birthday present from his mother.
Hodgkinson, 20, was sentenced to three years and nine months of detention when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said Hodgkinson was with two friends who laughed as he carried out the "unprovoked attack" at about 18:00 BST.
Hodgkinson, of Abbott Street, Long Eaton, Derbyshire, was charged with robbery after officers obtained CCTV and forensic evidence from a pint glass at the scene.
On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to two years and six months in a young offenders institution.
Hodgkinson also admitted two other offences related to a separate attack.
Police said he stabbed a friend in the arm following an argument on 25 March.
For this, he received an additional 15-month sentence, to be served consecutively.
Det Insp Simon Harrison said: "By committing a robbery while awaiting sentence for a previous matter, Hodgkinson showed a complete disregard for the law."