Repairs at Guernsey's Petit Port steps commence
- Published
Rock stabilisation work to allow the reopening of Guernsey's Petit Port steps has started.
Project bosses said the work - expected to last eight weeks - would involve the removal of some rocks caught by existing fencing.
It would also see the installation of a secondary fence on the rock-catch area to prevent further rockfalls reaching the pathway, they added.
Once those works had have been completed. and access by the steps was deemed safe, the steps would be reopened, they said.
The stabilisation work was being carried out "in addition to an ongoing programme of works to maintain both our natural and manmade coastal infrastructure", the States said.
A large landslip filled and damaged a rock-catcher fence at the top of the steps in 2021, and access was closed due to the risk of falling rocks.
