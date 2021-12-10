Trial 20mph speed limits in Borders set to become permanent

A trial of 20mph speed limits across towns and villages in the Borders is set to be made permanent.

They were introduced at more than 90 different locations in the region in October last year.

The project's aim was to encourage more active travel - including walking and cycling - as well as improve safety.

An independent evaluation by experts from Edinburgh Napier University has found speed reductions in most areas.

Scottish Borders Council said it had also taken on board feedback from thousands of members of the public and community councils as well as working with Police Scotland and Transport Scotland.

It is due to meet to discuss making the move permanent.