Three arrested for attempted murder after stabbing
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Hove, East Sussex.
Emergency services were called to reports of a man with serious injuries in First Avenue at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Sussex Police said.
Three men from Brighton, aged 28, 38 and 48, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and have since been released on police bail.
Det Insp Sharon Ford said a fourth man was also being sought in relation to the investigation.
“This was a serious assault that could have had tragic consequences,” she said.
“Emergency services responded promptly and we were able to swiftly take three people into custody.
“An investigation is now underway and there has been an increased police presence in the area.”
Officers want to speak to any witnesses or those with dashcam footage.
