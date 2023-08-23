Dogs rescued from testing laboratory rehomed
At a glance
Seven beagles have been rescued from a testing laboratory in Europe
The dogs have been taken to The Retreat Animal Rescue Sanctuary in Ashford and fostered
The beagles need to learn the basics, including being toilet trained and walking on a lead
Seven dogs rescued from a testing laboratory in mainland Europe are to be rehomed in Kent.
The beagles have been taken to The Retreat Animal Rescue Sanctuary in Ashford, where pre-arranged foster carers will collect them.
All of the dogs have dermatitis and suffer from bad dental hygiene, while three have had surgery for ruptured cruciate ligaments, Beagle Freedom Project UK said.
"These beagles, innocently born on death row, enduring unimaginable repetitive suffering, are now on a path to recovery, rehabilitation, and ultimately, loving forever homes,” rescue associate Samantha Kester said.
At research facilities, beagles are raised in cages in unhygienic and stressful conditions, and never see daylight. They are often used as pharmaceutical or biochemical test subjects.
According to Beagle Freedom Project UK, beagles are chosen specifically for animal testing due to their docile nature.
Among the seven rescued, five were boys, named Jonesy, Davey, Ringo, Elton and Freddie, and two were girls, Olivia and Birdie.
Ms Kester said the dogs needed to learn the basics, including being toilet trained and walking on a lead.
“The foster carers' role is to prepare the dog for their forever home, but this isn’t an easy task,” she said. “The dogs are new-borns in adult bodies, with many suffering from PTSD.”
She added: "In the face of great adversity, we remain optimistic in our dedication to liberating animals from the needless and horrific cruelty of animal testing.”
All dogs are going for thorough vet checks and all treatment is paid for by Beagle Freedom Project UK during the foster period.
