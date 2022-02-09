One of trials cyclist Danny MacAskill's most daring stunts will be a feature of Canada's Banff Mountain Film Festival world tour.

The short film, The Slabs, follows MacAskill as he tackles the Dubh Slabs on his home island of Skye.

The area of exposed rock in the Cuillin hills has a 500m (1,640ft) drop, and is popular with experienced hillwalkers and climbers.

MacAskill has gained an international reputation for his stunts, which have included carrying out manoeuvres on top of the 174ft (53m) Finnieston Crane in Glasgow and riding Skye's Cuillin Ridge.

The Slabs will be among the festival's films screenings in Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh later this year.