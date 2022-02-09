Danny MacAskill film part of festival's world tour
1 of 4
Trials cyclist Danny MacAskill's film The Slabs will be shown during the Banff Mountain Film Festival world tour later this year
At a glance
Canada's Banff Mountain Film Festival will be taken on a world tour later this year.
Films include The Slabs about Skye-born trials cyclist Danny MacAskill.
The short film sees MacAskill tackle an area of exposed rock in Skye's Cuillin hills.
A film about former Commonwealth Games cyclist Rab Wardell's attempt to complete the West Highland Way in a new record time is also part of the tour.
- Published
One of trials cyclist Danny MacAskill's most daring stunts will be a feature of Canada's Banff Mountain Film Festival world tour.
The short film, The Slabs, follows MacAskill as he tackles the Dubh Slabs on his home island of Skye.
The area of exposed rock in the Cuillin hills has a 500m (1,640ft) drop, and is popular with experienced hillwalkers and climbers.
MacAskill has gained an international reputation for his stunts, which have included carrying out manoeuvres on top of the 174ft (53m) Finnieston Crane in Glasgow and riding Skye's Cuillin Ridge.
The Slabs will be among the festival's films screenings in Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh later this year.
The festival will also be showing the West Highland Way.
The documentary is about former Commonwealth Games cyclist Rab Wardell, from Glasgow, and his attempt to set a new record time for completing the 96-mile (154km) route from Milngavie to Fort William on a bike.
Wardell's film will be part of screenings in Inverness, Glasgow, Stirling, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival tour will also be visiting venues in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland.