A flood alert has been issued in Plymouth after heavy rainfall on Sunday.
It has been issued for the River Plym and Long Brook in Plympton.
The Environment Agency said there could be flooding in areas such as Coypool, Newnham Park, Marsh Mills, Clearbrook and Meavy.
There is also expected to be further rainfall on Monday evening and river levels on the Long Brook are expected to rise.