The chief constable of Northamptonshire Police will continue in the role, it has been confirmed.

N﻿ick Adderley joined Northamptonshire Police in 2018 and was due to step down in 2023 before he was offered a new contract.

A meeting of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel confirmed he will stay in the role for another two and half years.

Mr Adderley said it would allow him to "continue with my ambition of making Northamptonshire one of the safest counties in the country".