Gerard Hutch, who is accused of a Dublin gangland murder, will not give evidence at his own trial, an Irish court has been told.

The 59-year-old Dubliner is accused of murdering David Byrne in a gun attack at a boxing weigh-in event almost six years ago.

Mr Byrne, who was 33, was shot dead at the Regency Airport Hotel in February 2016.

The killing was part of the Hutch-Kinahan gang feud.

Five gunmen, three disguised as armed gardaí (Irish police), entered the hotel carrying AK-47 assault rifles before the victim was shot six times.

The trial is now in its 50th day at the non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin.

At the hearing on Tuesday, prosecution lawyers concluded the state's case against Mr Hutch.

His defence barrister then told the court that the defence team would not call any evidence on Mr Hutch's behalf nor would his client take the stand.

The defendant, whose most recent address was The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, denies murdering Mr Byrne.

Two other men are also on trial accused of helping Mr Byrne's killers - Paul Murphy, from Cherry Avenue, Swords, County Dublin and Jason Bonney, of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13,

Mr Murphy, who is 61, and 52-year-old Mr Bonney have both pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder by providing access to vehicles.

Mr Murphy's defence barrister also told the court he would not be calling any evidence on his client's behalf either.

However, the barrister added that he needed to make a submission about the jurisdiction of the court.

Judges were also told that the prosecution had disclosed a statement to Mr Bonney's defence team, regarding a witness that the prosecution plans to call in relation to Mr Bonney's alibi.

Mr Bonney laywer said he may ask for some time to consider the statement which he had just received on Tuesday morning.

The trial continues.