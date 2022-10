A new home has been built in the River Wear for a resident otter that had been using debris as its holt.

Permission had to be granted by Natural England to remove fallen trees and shrubs from Framwellgate weir in Durham because of the water-dwelling mammal.

Storms had led to a build up of branches and litter which was affecting the weir's control of water flow.

A specialist team has been brought in to carry out the work.