A new home has been built in the River Wear for a resident otter that had been using debris as its holt.

P﻿ermission had to be granted by Natural England to remove fallen trees and shrubs from Framwellgate weir in Durham because of the water-dwelling mammal.

Storms had led to a build up of branches and litter which was affecting the weir's control of water flow.

A s﻿pecialist team has been brought in to carry out the work.