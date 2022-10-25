Gunshot reports prompt police investigation
- Published
Police have launched an investigation after gunshots were heard in Derby.
Officers were called shortly before 22:00 BST on Monday to reports that gunshots had been heard in Addison Road area of the Allenton.
No-one has been injured and no property appears to have been damaged, Derbyshire Police said.
Witnesses and dashcam footage are being sought.
The force said there would be an increased police presence in the area while investigations take place.
The force is looking to trace the driver of a white panel van that was seen in the area at the time, as well as anyone who was in the Addison Road area between 21:00 and 22:00.