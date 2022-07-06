Operation Brock will be reinstated on 10 July ahead of the summer holidays, and drivers have been urged to plan journeys ahead of time.

The traffic management system sees lorries heading to Dover queue on one side of the M20, with the other carriageway operating as a contraflow.

Kent Resilience Forum strategic planning lead Simon Jones thanked people for their patience ahead of the disruption.

He asked people to book cross-Channel journeys ahead of time to "help keep Kent moving".