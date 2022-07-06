Operation Brock to be reinstated
Operation Brock will be reinstated on 10 July ahead of the summer holidays, and drivers have been urged to plan journeys ahead of time.
The traffic management system sees lorries heading to Dover queue on one side of the M20, with the other carriageway operating as a contraflow.
Kent Resilience Forum strategic planning lead Simon Jones thanked people for their patience ahead of the disruption.
He asked people to book cross-Channel journeys ahead of time to "help keep Kent moving".
A busy July and August is predicted on Dover ferries and Eurotunnel.
Mr Jones said the weekend of 23 and 24 July were set to be "particularly busy, as tens of thousands of families head to Europe during the school holiday season".
He added: “Combined with routine freight and local traffic, plus tourists travelling to our own great beaches and visitor attractions, we know Kent’s roads will be heavily used.
The altered road layout between Junctions 8 and 9 is aimed to reduce the impact of disruption by directing lorries heading for mainland Europe onto the motorway’s coast-bound carriageway.
People are advised to:
Check the route before travelling
Allow extra time for the journey
Check the vehicle before setting off to avoid unnecessary breakdowns
Pack essentials in the car, including food, water and any regular medication in case of delays