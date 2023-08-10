A150-year-old bank note found by a schoolboy volunteering at a charity shop has sold for four times its face value.

Jack, 17, was sorting through some old notes and coins while on a work placement at a Break charity shop.

The Norfolk schoolboy said the £50 note "wasn’t in great shape" but "stood out because of its size".

After taking the note to specialists to find out its value, he sold it to a collector making £200 for the charity.