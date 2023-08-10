Rare £50 note found in charity shop by schoolboy
At a glance
A rare £50 note dating back to the 1800s was discovered by a schoolboy in a charity shop
The Norfolk student, 17, was helping out during a school field trip
After some research he managed to sell the note at four times its face value
The money went back to the charity
A150-year-old bank note found by a schoolboy volunteering at a charity shop has sold for four times its face value.
Jack, 17, was sorting through some old notes and coins while on a work placement at a Break charity shop.
The Norfolk schoolboy said the £50 note "wasn’t in great shape" but "stood out because of its size".
After taking the note to specialists to find out its value, he sold it to a collector making £200 for the charity.
Jack, who is a student at Gresham’s in Holt, said he had an interest in antique money.
When he saw the note he told BBC Radio Norfolk he, "instantly felt it was worth something".
The year 12 student said: "To most people I'm sure it would look like a bit of Monopoly money, nothing of any interest."
The note, dated 1876, was with a bag of coins that had been donated to the charity shop.