Hospital reinstates use of gas and air
At a glance
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust has reinstated the use of gas and air in its maternity unit after suspending it in January
Tests found high levels of nitrous oxide which could have been harmful for medical staff
Six new gas and air kits are now in place and are being prescribed to patients on a case-by-case basis
Another hospital has reinstated the use of gas and air in its maternity department.
The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, had suspended the use of Entonox in January to protect staff from prolonged exposure, following tests on nitrous oxide levels in the air.
Six new gas and air kits are now in place in the hospital's birthing rooms.
The hospital will prioritise the assignment of gas and air on a case-by-case basis while work to install more kits continues.
The hospital had temporarily suspended the use of gas and air on 19 January after concerns were raised at other NHS hospitals, including Ipswich Hospital, which restored its use in February.
Thorough testing of the atmosphere in the maternity unit was carried out and high levels of nitrous oxide were discovered.
The hospital's interim director of midwifery, Joanna Keable, said: "Please be reassured that there is no risk to mothers, birthing people, their partners and babies.
"The use of gas and air was temporarily suspended to protect our midwifery and medical teams from prolonged exposure to nitrous oxide in the atmosphere arising from the patient use of gas and air."
The hospital has reassued patients that a range of other pain relief options are available to pregnant people on an individual basis.
