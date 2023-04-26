Another hospital has reinstated the use of gas and air in its maternity department.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, had suspended the use of Entonox in January to protect staff from prolonged exposure, following tests on nitrous oxide levels in the air.

Six new gas and air kits are now in place in the hospital's birthing rooms.

The hospital will prioritise the assignment of gas and air on a case-by-case basis while work to install more kits continues.