Burglary victims barricaded in bedroom during raid

Lansdowne Road, WorthingGoogle

The house in Lansdowne Road in Worthing was burgled by a group of men, police say

People in a house in West Sussex were forced to barricade themselves in a bedroom during a burglary.

The occupants of the house in Lansdowne Road in Worthing told Sussex Police they were threatened during the attack at about 00:35 BST on 18 April.

Sussex Police said officers were looking for a number of men with south London accents.

The group left the property with items including an iPad and a laptop.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story