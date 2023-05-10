Lorry gets stuck after being driven onto beach
At a glance
Beachgoers in Marske surprised as driver takes wrong turn and gets stuck
People tried to help free lorry's wheels which were buried in the sand
Logistics firm launches as investigation
It is working with the "relevant" authorities to find out what happened
Published
An investigation has been launched into how a lorry driver ended up getting stuck on a beach.
People were surprised to see the truck mired in the sand at Marske, near Saltburn, on Tuesday afternoon.
It is not clear why the lorry was on the beach, but nobody is thought to have been injured.
Kinaxia Logistics, which owns the lorry, thanked those who assisted in its recovery and is looking into what happened.
Pictures showed the lorry had travelled across the sand for some distance before coming to a stop, with its rear wheels partially buried.
Witness Harry Cook came across the stranded vehicle at about 16:45 BST.
“I was just taking my dog out after work and noticed a lorry struck, I was quite surprised," he told the BBC.
He said a number of beachgoers toiled in a bid to get the lorry free, including a tractor driver, before a recovery service arrived a few hours later.
The logistics company said the truck had been operated by an agency driver who was working for one of its subsidiaries.
"We are grateful to those who assisted for their prompt and professional response," a spokesperson said.
"We have begun a thorough investigation [and] we are cooperating fully with the relevant external agencies.”
