More one-way systems, zebra crossings and 20mph zones could be rolled out in a large part of the Manx capital close to a school.

The Department of Infrastructure is consulting over a scheme to slow down and reduce non-essential traffic in an area of Douglas Central.

Concerns over traffic in the area of Ballakermeen High School have previously been raised.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said the "living streets" project would make it safer for walking and cycling.