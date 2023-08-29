Plans for new Jersey Water headquarters submitted
- Published
A Jersey water company has put forward plans to redevelop an existing building into its new operational hub and headquarters.
Jersey Water submitted plans to house "the majority of the company's operations" at a building at Rue des Pres trading estate.
The company said refurbishments would have a "strong focus on sustainability and energy efficiency", using low energy lighting, roof-mounted photo voltaic panels and rainwater harvesting.
Helier Smith, Chief Executive of Jersey Water, said it was a "significant milestone" for the 140-year-old company.
"This investment supports the long-term future of the island’s essential water supply and the important role that we play in serving our community," he said.
"With our customers very much in mind, our new property will bring our people and services together under one roof so we become more operationally efficient and deliver improved service for generations to come."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.