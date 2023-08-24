A fresh appeal has been made for people in Herefordshire to host Ukrainian refugees.

So far, 716 Ukrainians fleeing the war-torn nation have been accommodated in the county through the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme which offers guests a UK visa and housing with local residents.

While about 100 have now left Herefordshire, scheme organisers say hosts are needed for a fresh wave of arrivals as bombing in Ukraine continues.

Across the wider West Midlands, 7,220 Ukrainians have been sponsored and sheltered, with Herefordshire, combined with neighbouring Malvern Hills, taking in the most refugees per person than any other part of the region.