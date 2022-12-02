Open-air urinals proposed for River Severn safety
At a glance
A River Severn safety report has proposed fresh measures to prevent injury and death
Open-air urinals, additional signage and CCTV are among the ideas
The report suggests the creation of a water safety action group
Proposals are due before Shrewsbury Town Council on Monday
- Published
Open-air urinals alongside the Severn in Shrewsbury have been proposed as a way to prevent deaths and injuries from falling in the river.
It is one of several safety recommendations made in a report ordered by Shropshire Council.
It follows the death of 41 people in the county's waters since 2004, including 21-year-old Nathan Fleetwood and Toby Jones, 31.
Better lighting, extra barriers and the installation of CCTV are also among the suggestions.
The report also calls for a water safety action group to monitor safety measures.
"Many of these recommendations are about education and information, providing better signage and intervening at the point where people might be coming out of pubs and clubs," said Jane Trethewey, Shropshire Council's assistant director of homes and communities.
She added: "We appreciate that people love the river in Shrewsbury, it is a very attractive town and river and we do not want to damage that but at the same time we also want to make sure people are safe."
Those who stop to urinate in the river at night have been identified as being at risk, leading to the proposal of Amsterdam-style open-air urinals which are already in use in Manchester and Chester.
For Water Lane and between Greyfriars Bridge and the weir, the report has suggested implementing edge delineation - a brightly-coloured painted line - in a bid to deter people from walking too closely to the riverside.
"A certain level of risk is acceptable, and it is expected that safety measures will be applied 'as far as is reasonably practicable'," the report found.
"In other words, practicable measures have to be technically feasible, and costs in time, money and effort are reasonable.
"Similarly, users of waterways are expected to share the responsibility for their safe use by not ignoring hazards, abusing facilities or equipment, or exercising ill-judgement."
Shrewsbury Town Council is set to consider the review on Monday before it is passed to Shropshire Council's cabinet in the coming weeks.
The full report can be viewed on the Shropshire Council website., external
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external