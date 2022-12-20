A group of nurses broke away from the picket line to hold a one-minute silence in memory of a colleague who died along with her two children.

Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, were found with serious injuries at an address in Petherton Court, Kettering, Northamptonshire, on Thursday.

Saju Chelavalel, 52, of Petherton Court, has already appeared in court charged with their murder.

Nurses from Kettering General Hospital lit a candle while taking part in the nationwide walkout on Tuesday.