Endangered giant otter triplets born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
The three rare otter pups were born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in March
It is the second litter born to parents Alexandra and Orimar in less than 18 months
Giant otters were listed as endangered in 1999
The wildlife park runs a conservation programme aimed at protecting the species
A trio of endangered giant otter pups has been born in South Yorkshire.
The triplets were born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP), near Doncaster, which runs a conservation programme aimed at protecting the species.
Giant otters were threatened in their South American habitat due to poaching, deforestation and gold mining, a park spokesperson said.
The babies were born on 27 March and were being monitored by expert keepers, they added.
Giant otter triplets were also born at YWP in August 2022 and it is now home to nine of the animals.
The park's aquatics team leader Kelsie Wood said: “We are overjoyed at welcoming a second litter of giant otters in such a short time.
“Giant otters don’t always breed easily and every birth is a significant and valuable one for the breeding programme."
Giant otters come from the Amazon basin in South America but their population has rapidly decreased, according to YWP.
There were believed to be only about 5,000 left in the wild, a park spokesperson added.
