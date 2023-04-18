Farmhouse roof collapses after fire

A farmhouse on fire in Saxmundham, Suffolk Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

About 60 firefighters attended the fire in Saxmundham on Monday night

At a glance

  • A working farmhouse in Saxmundham has been partially destroyed by fire

  • Crews from across Suffolk attended the scene

  • An investigation into the cause is due to start later

A farmhouse has been partially destroyed following a large roof fire.

About 60 firefighters from across Suffolk attended the fire at Wood Farm, off the B1119 at Saxmundham, from 22:15 BST on Monday.

No casualties have been reported and it is believed the property was empty at the time.

The fire was put out at about 02:00 and crews were expected to remain at the scene, off Church Hill, for some time.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Crews from across Suffolk attended

Jason Took, Suffolk Fire Service crew manager, said: "Half of the property has been pretty much gutted - the roof has collapsed in on itself - but they did manage to save half of the building."

An investigation into the cause of the fire at the tiled building was expected to start later.

Guy Campbell/BBC

No-one was in the property at the time of the fire, it was believed

The service thanked local residents "for keeping the main road clear for our appliances to shuttle water to the scene".

It confirmed the fire, on the working farm, had been contained and dampening down would continue as they checked for hot spots.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Specialist appliances from Ipswich and Beccles attended the scene

