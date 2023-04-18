A farmhouse has been partially destroyed following a large roof fire.

About 60 firefighters from across Suffolk attended the fire at Wood Farm, off the B1119 at Saxmundham, from 22:15 BST on Monday.

No casualties have been reported and it is believed the property was empty at the time.

The fire was put out at about 02:00 and crews were expected to remain at the scene, off Church Hill, for some time.