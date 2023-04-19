Historic hall hosts refugees' iftar meal
Refugees from Afghanistan, Eritrea and Syria join locals to break their fast in one of Liverpool's most recognisable landmarks
They were hosted by Islamic Relief UK, Liverpool FC Foundation and Liverpool Region Mosque Network
Organisers said the city had a "long and rich tradition of offering sanctuary and refuge to people from all over the world"
Refugees and residents have gathered to share a meal in one of a city's most recognisable buildings.
People from Syria, Afghanistan and Eritrea took part in the event at Liverpool's St George's Hall on Tuesday.
They were joined by the city's deputy mayor and other locals to share the iftar, the meal which breaks the fast after sunset in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Islamic Relief UK director Tufail Hussain said it was a chance to celebrate the city's "spirit of unity and togetherness".
The charity worked with Liverpool Football Club Foundation (LFCF) and Liverpool Regional Mosque Network (LRMN) to put on the event.
LRMN's Tawhid Islam said it was one of many events "taking place within the city to support refugees adapting to new and different surroundings".
"We thought there was a gap when it comes to a holy festival, like Ramadan, that can feel a little more lonely and bewildering if you’ve been used to celebrating in your country of origin," he said.
"We’re contributing to Liverpool’s long and rich tradition of offering sanctuary and refuge to people from all over the world.
"Hosting the event in the grandeur of St George’s Hall symbolized that perfectly."
LFCF chief executive Matt Paresh said the foundation was "really excited"to support the event.
He added that it had been working in partnership with the other two organisations for the last four years to organise sports and football sessions for refugees, distribute food hampers and parcels across the community.
The meal in Liverpool is one of many similar events that have taken place in landmarks and unusual locations around England in recent days.
Ramadan has seen London's Globe Theatre, Manchester Cathedral and King's College in Cambridge all hosted iftar events.
