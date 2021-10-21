A 10-year-old boy hit by a van one week ago has died.

Tayyab Akram suffered serious injuries in Wakefield Road, Bradford, on 13 October. He died in hospital on Tuesday.

Officers have spoken to the 48-year-old van driver, from Bradford, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force has renewed its appeal for witnesses to the crash, at about 19:00 BST near Square Street and Rutland Street, to come forward.

Det Sgt Fiona Allan said: “We are also keen to speak with anyone who saw the crash, or who saw the movements of either the white Mercedes Sprinter van or the victim immediately prior to it.”