A market has been officially reopened after a £4.2m upgrade, which the council says will create 45 jobs.

Llandeilo market in Carmarthenshire first opened in 1830s but fell into a disuse in 2002 after the closure of a foundry.

Over the last four years it has been rebuilt and is now home to 14 businesses, office space and a café.

Mike Bull from Carmarthenshire council called the opening an "incredible day" after five years of hard work by the project team.