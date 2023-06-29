Market reopens after £4.2m upgrade
A market has been officially reopened after a £4.2m upgrade, which the council says will create 45 jobs.
Llandeilo market in Carmarthenshire first opened in 1830s but fell into a disuse in 2002 after the closure of a foundry.
Over the last four years it has been rebuilt and is now home to 14 businesses, office space and a café.
Mike Bull from Carmarthenshire council called the opening an "incredible day" after five years of hard work by the project team.
"There are tough times for businesses with energy prices, with cost of living increases, with labour market shortages but we're really confident in Llandeilo that this project will succeed," he told BBC Radio Wales.
He explained how after the market's last tenant, a foundry business, closed in 2002 the site became derelict.
In 2019 the council was able to get European Union development funding and £1.4m in help from the Welsh government to transform the building.
Since the renovation Mr Bull said the market has rented 14 of its 17 stalls.
"We've got barbers, a manufacturer or transcranial magnetic stimulation systems, we've got a number of professional services from accountants to investment finance, planning consultancy," he said.
"We've got vegan skincare manufacturers, pain and injury clinics, we've got wine and coffee shop services, a photography studio, a solar renewable company and nutrition specialists."