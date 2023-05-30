Two people have been arrested after police found drugs and thousands of pounds in cash at a house.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers raided on a home in Serlby Park Drive, Bircotes, at about 07:30 BST on Thursday after receiving reports of drug-related activity.

Crack cocaine, heroin and "a large quantity" of cannabis were found, the force said, along with mobile phones and money.

A 20-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.