Prison officer sacked after inmate's suicide
At a glance
Robert Waller was found hanged in his cell at HMP Leeds on 14 July 2018
He had arrived in jail only 10 hours earlier
The 48-year-old had been identified as being at risk of self-harm and suicide
An officer who failed to carry out hourly checks on Mr Waller and falsified records has been sacked
A prison officer who failed to make checks on an inmate who took his own life after just a few hours in prison has been sacked.
Robert Waller, 48, was found hanged in his cell at HMP Leeds on 14 July 2018.
A Prison and Probation Ombudsman report found one member of staff had not conducted mandatory hourly checks on Mr Waller.
The officer also falsified a record to show a check had happened. Following an investigation he was dismissed.
Mr Waller appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 14 July charged with robbery and was remanded into custody at HMP Leeds.
He had a significant history of illicit drug use, anxiety, depression and suicide attempts and had also served previous prison sentences.
On his arrival at the jail at 13:45 BST he was monitored under Prison Service suicide and self-harm prevention procedures (ACCT) as he had said he was certain he would self-harm while in prison.
The Police Custody Officer also noted, in documents designed to alert staff of the risk of self-harm or suicide, Mr Waller had attempted to hang himself, had deliberately jumped in front of cars and had self-harmed by cutting in June.
Ombudsman Sue McAllister said: "Although staff appropriately opened an ACCT immediately on Mr Waller's arrival at Leeds, we are concerned that both prison and healthcare staff assessed his risk on the basis of his presentation, rather than also taking his risk factors into account."
Had these been considered, she said, staff might have concluded that he should be observed more frequently than every hour.
Mr Waller was monitored hourly up to 21:00, however no further checks were undertaken by the night duty officer who made a false entry in the ACCT document saying he had checked on the prisoner at 22:08.
"The Operational Manager of HMP Leeds, suspended the officer on 23 July and conducted an internal investigation into his actions, which resulted in the officer's employment with the Prison Service being terminated," Sue McAllister noted.
At 23:46 Mr Waller was found hanging from bars in the window of his cell after prison staff heard a scream from his cellmate.
He was pronounced dead by paramedics half an hour later.
Mr Waller's death was the 10th self-inflicted death at HMP Leeds since January 2015 and there have been five further deaths since, Ms McAllister said.