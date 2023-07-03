He said: "The level of institutional funding into research across everywhere, not just the UK, everywhere is really low, but the arguments centrally to that is that it's rare.

"Our daughter was incredibly rare and everybody's child is incredibly rare in their own right, and you don't feel that when you're going through it."

The campaign has raised more than £2,800 so far.

Mr Phelps said he hoped money raised would also help fund guidance for GPs on spotting all types of symptoms.

He said: "They've just got to take a zero-risk approach.

"We assume everything is cancer before anything else and I think our experience was a bit like the reverse.

"There is a need for doctors to recognise symptoms early on and to trust in a parent's concerns."

Jo Elvin, from Children with Cancer UK, said it was important to find treatments that were more suitable for young people.

She said: "They have longer lives ahead of them after a cancer diagnosis and after the cancer treatment.

"But a lot of the treatments that we give children tend to give them quite debilitating later-life effects that then they will have to go and live with as a teenager and adult, so they need to be viewed differently and treated differently."