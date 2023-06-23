'Whey Aye' Ferris wheel's permission expires
At a glance
Plans for Europe's biggest Ferris wheel are in doubt after planning permission for the scheme in Newcastle ran out
The wheel would have been bigger than the London Eye
The scheme was also set to include a sculpture known as the Geordie Giant
Newcastle City Council has not said what its plans are for the site
Planning permission to build Europe's biggest observation wheel in Newcastle has expired.
The 460ft (140m) structure, dubbed the "Whey Aye Wheel" and set for Spillers Wharf, would have been taller than the London Eye.
The firm behind the £100m plan, the World Wheel Company, said it was looking at ways to revive the scheme.
Newcastle City Council declined to comment.
The project, on the site of the former Spillers flour mill, was first announced in 2019 but construction was repeatedly delayed with the Covid pandemic and war in Ukraine both blamed.
The disused land, located between the Ouseburn and St Peter’s Basin, is jointly owned by the council and Homes England, and the World Wheel Company's lease agreement lapsed last July.
The proposal would also have featured a 39ft (12m) human-shaped statue called the Geordie Giant, a virtual golf club and a family entertainment centre as part of a wider leisure complex known as the Giants on the Quayside.
A spokesperson said: “We are still considering a number of options that will allow us to deliver Giants on the Quayside.”
If it wanted to press ahead with the development, the company would have to submit a new planning application to the council.
One of the firm’s four directors, chief executive Phil Lynagh, resigned last week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In a social media post in September, Mr Lynagh accused council leader Nick Kemp of "killing" the scheme.
Mr Kemp, of Labour, had previously described it as "environmentally destructive" and said developers had shown "absolute contempt" to residents in his Byker ward.
The project had the backing of the Labour-run council under the previous Nick Forbes-led administration.
