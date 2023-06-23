The project, on the site of the former Spillers flour mill, was first announced in 2019 but construction was repeatedly delayed with the Covid pandemic and war in Ukraine both blamed.

The disused land, located between the Ouseburn and St Peter’s Basin, is jointly owned by the council and Homes England, and the World Wheel Company's lease agreement lapsed last July.

The proposal would also have featured a 39ft (12m) human-shaped statue called the Geordie Giant, a virtual golf club and a family entertainment centre as part of a wider leisure complex known as the Giants on the Quayside.