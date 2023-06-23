A spokesperson said: “We are still considering a number of options that will allow us to deliver Giants on the Quayside.”

If it wanted to press ahead with the development, the company would have to submit a new planning application to the council.

One of the firm’s four directors, chief executive Phil Lynagh, resigned last week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

In a social media post in September, Mr Lynagh accused council leader Nick Kemp of "killing" the scheme.

Mr Kemp, of Labour, had previously described it as "environmentally destructive" and said developers had shown "absolute contempt" to residents in his Byker ward.

The project had the backing of the Labour-run council under the previous Nick Forbes-led administration.