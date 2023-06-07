Teenagers arrested after boy, 13, attacked
- Published
Two teenagers have been arrested after a 13-year-old was attacked in Newark.
Police said the boy was sitting on a bench outside Subway at Asda supermarket when the attack took place at about 18:25 BST on Saturday.
He sustained facial injuries that required hospital treatment.
The teenagers, both 13, were held on Tuesday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Insp Charlotte Ellam, of Nottinghamshire Police, condemned the "completely unnecessary and unprovoked assault".
"Our inquiries are still ongoing into this incident, so we'd ask anyone who has any information to call the police on 101, quoting incident 582 of 3 June 2023," she added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external