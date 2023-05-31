More police visibility needed, says Ely councillor
At a glance
Ely councillors say trust in the police must be improved for the community to move forward after the deaths of two boys sparked a riot
Parts of the community that once "championed" the police no longer do, says councillor Russell Goodway
Councillors fear it could take decades for the community to recover
Greater police visibility could help to rebuild trust with the Ely community after the deaths of two teenagers sparked a riot, a councillor has said.
Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed in a collision in the Cardiff suburb on 22 May.
Their deaths led to rioting, resulting in nine arrests and 15 officers being injured.
Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas said trust in public institutions was "not where it needs to be".
At the council’s annual general meeting on 25 May, Mr Thomas said the events and movements of the night of the riot should be set out publicly as soon as possible.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has opened an investigation into the events leading up to the crash.
Councillor Russell Goodway, who represents Ely, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he had seen "significant changes" within the community over the years.
The "parts of the community" that once could be relied on to "champion the causes of the police, the local authority [and a] sense of authority generally" were gone, he said.
"They don’t feel as though their concerns are being responded to," Mr Goodway added.
Councillor Maliika Kaaba, who also represents the Ely ward, said the police needed to be more visible within the community.
“I get a sense that that is what is needed is more visibility, more connection, more conversations and more of being integrated with what is going on here," she said.
“It is not about standing back and being less, it is about stepping in and being involved."
South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael said the police would "work hard" to "build trust and confidence" within the community.
He said community leaders had highlighted "deep-seated" issues that were "contributory factors" to the violence.
"Long-term organisational commitment and investment" was needed, he added.
The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, met representatives of the community in Ely on 26 May to discuss support for the area.
Mr Goodway, who attended the meeting on behalf of his fellow Ely councillors, said he was encouraged by it.
He said the community needed "support", "facilitation" and "resources".
"The solution has to be embedded in this community and not something imposed from outside," he said.
The last time police clashed with people in Ely was during the 1991 bread riots.
About 175 police officers were mobilised to the area at the height of the disorder and the event is still fresh in the memories of many residents, according to councillor Irene Humphreys.
“They are still processing exactly what happened. They lived through it 30 years ago and they don’t want to go through it again," Ms Humphreys said.