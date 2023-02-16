Two cars were stolen after a number of homes were targeted in a spate of burglaries in Derbyshire.

Police received reports that four houses were broken into in Beeley View, Foxbrook Drive and St John Close in Walton, Chesterfield.

They say the break-ins took place between 23.00 GMT on Wednesday and 07.30 on Thursday.

A silver Volkswagen E-Golf and a black Volkswagen Golf were taken.