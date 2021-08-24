Four men who kidnapped and attacked a teenage boy as they drove around West Yorkshire have been jailed.

Amar Khan, Jhazeb Khan, Shahzeb Khan and Ansar Qayum attacked the 17-year-old victim with baseball bats and then threatened to kill him.

They pleaded guilty to kidnap at Leeds Crown Court.

Police said the young victim went through a "terrifying ordeal" before he managed to escape.

The teenager was bundled into a car after being involved in a crash with his vehicle on Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, on 27 December 2020.

He was attacked repeatedly with weapons, West Yorkshire Police said, and transferred between different cars.

Amar Khan, 21, and Jhazeb Khan, 24, both of Park House Drive, Thornhill Lees, were sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday.

Shahzeb Khan, 27, of Park House Drive, Thornhill Lees, was sentenced to 10 years and nine months in prison.

Ansar Qayum, 44, of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, was sentenced to 10 years and nine months imprisonment.

All the men initially pleaded not guilty before changing their plea to guilty.